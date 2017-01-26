 Top
    British parliament starts debating Brexit trigger bill

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ British parliament will start debating Brexit trigger bill, Report informs citing Reuters.

    On January 26, Britain's parliament will debate a bill to authorise the government to trigger the Brexit process.

    The bill will then be examined during parliamentary committee sessions from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8.

    Earlier, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the government needs the consent of Parliament to start the process of exit from the EU. 

