British parliament starts debating Brexit trigger bill

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ British parliament will start debating Brexit trigger bill, Report informs citing Reuters.

On January 26, Britain's parliament will debate a bill to authorise the government to trigger the Brexit process.

The bill will then be examined during parliamentary committee sessions from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8.

Earlier, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the government needs the consent of Parliament to start the process of exit from the EU.