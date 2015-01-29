 Top
    Close photo mode

    British military reported on activity of Russian Air Force in the south of country

    Official representative of the British Ministry of Defense said, the country's airspace not violated

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two Russian bombers observed in the sky to the south of the city of Bournemouth (UK), located on the shores of the English Channel, two Typhoon jets raised in the air by the Royal Air Force (RAF). Report informs referring to the Russian media, it was said by the British military.

    British pilots brought their jet planes to the alleged Russian aircraft in the 300 meters and signal the Russian pilots.

    The official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain declared that the Royal Air Force planes were accompanied Russian aircraft until they ceased to be of interest to British airspace, without violating.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi