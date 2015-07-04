British family of 12 who went missing joined 'Islamic State'

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ A UK family of 12, who went missing have joined so-called Islamic State and are "safer than ever", according to a statement said to be on their behalf.

Report informs citing foreign media, the statement, purportedly sent by a member of IS, said it was "outrageous" to suggest the family had been kidnapped and forced to join the group.

The BBC has not been able to verify if the statement is genuine.

The family from Luton has not been seen since 17 May and includes three children aged between one and 11.

Police have previously said they may have travelled to Syria.

The statement is accompanied by two photos purportedly of family member Muhammed Abdul Mannan, which have not been independently verified.