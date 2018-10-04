 Top
    Britain threatens Russia with new sanctions

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Great Britain may impose new sanctions against Russia, British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti that according to the British diplomat, Russia may face the sanctions due to 'conclusive evidences' of Moscow's attempts to carry out a hacker attack on OCWP.

    The Dutch ministry of defense earlier reported that the special services had averted a hacker attack on OCWP attempted by four Russian citizens.

