Brexit Secretary: Brexit negotiations to start on June 19

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Brexit negotiations will start on June 19.

Report informs, BBC quoted Brexit Secretary David Davis.

It was planned that Brexit negotiations would begin 11 days after the general elections in the UK.

The Minister noted that the United Kingdom has the opportunity to withdraw from negotiations without agreement.

According to D.Davis, priority subject of the talks to be status of EU citizens and UK under new conditions.

According to the plan, negotiations should take about 15 months and completed by 2018 fall. In any case, the UK will automatically terminate its membership to the EU on March 31, 2019, unless all EU members support extension of the transition period.