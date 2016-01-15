Brazil port fire unleashes toxic gas: 60 injured

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ A chemical explosion at a cargo warehouse in Brazil has spread toxic gas over the country's biggest port.

Report informs referring to the BBC, the company owners said the containers in Santos were full of acid and a disinfectant which came into contact with rainwater, causing a reaction.

The area's mayor said at least 66 people were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

Officials said the fire had been controlled but that there is still smoke in the area.

The cargo terminal and nearby homes were evacuated and residents were asked to stay inside.

The container terminal was operated by Localfrio, a logistics company, in Guaruja, an area on the eastern side of Santos, in Sao Paulo state.