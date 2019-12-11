Boris Johnson hides in fridge to avoid reporters - VIDEO

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/2c8ab4703eb970c4d82e86f9a89f61bc/dd7d72f7-27f8-4cac-81a4-8b359cf86d51_292.jpg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hid in a fridge while being pursued by a TV reporter attempting to interview him on the eve of the general election.

The prime minister was joining an early morning milk round in Leeds when he was confronted by Good Morning Britain’s Jonathan Swain about his “promise to talk to Piers [Morgan] and Susanna [Reid]”.

Johnson, hearing the question of journalists, replied“I’ll be with you in a second,” before escaping into a large fridge.

It is noted that the politician swore obscenely, which was easy to read on the lips. The moment was broadcast live on television.

“I’ve known you for 25 years, what is the matter with you?” Morgan said after the confrontation.

The incident occurred on the eve of early parliamentary elections in the UK.