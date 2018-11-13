Bomb placed outside Athens home of deputy prosecutor

© РИА Новости / Дмитрий Виноградов https://report.az/storage/news/0b9d33e73a4a1ba1ad2a8a93711fc7cd/02287e5e-9b83-44ba-b67b-034d9665e707_292.jpg

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ An anonymous caller told Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper and the Zougla news website at around 4 a.m. that a bomb had been placed at a certain location on Adramitiou Street in the suburb of Vyronas – later identified as being the home of Isidoris Dogiakos – and was timed to go off 20 minutes from the warning, prompting the mobilization of police and bomb disposal experts. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that bomb disposal experts defused an explosive device in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police cordoned off the area and warned residents to stay indoors, as the experts located an explosive device in the tail box of a motorcycle that was parked outside Dogiakos's apartment building and defused it.