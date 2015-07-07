"Bomb in cargo" message led to landing of Turkish Airlines flight at Delhi

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ A Turkish Airlines flight from Bangkok to Istanbul made an emergency landing at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat mid-air.

Report informs citing foreign media, Turkish Airlines flight TK065 with 148 passengers and crew onboard was overflying through Indian airspace near Nagpur when the crew saw a message on the toilet mirror that read 'bomb in cargo hold'.

The pilot was informed, who immediately got in touch with Nagpur Air Traffic Control and sought permission to land at Delhi airport.

The pilot, apparently, made the decision to fly to Delhi instead of landing at Nagpur as the airport at the national capital is better prepared to deal with such emergencies.

As soon as the message was flashed at the Delhi airport, the entire security apparatus went on high alert even as the Delhi ATC gave the Turkish Airbus A330, bearing registration number TC-JNI, permission to land on a priority basis.

When it landed, the plane was taken to an isolation bay near the Dwaraka end of the airport and the passengers were deboarded.

Security agencies like the CISF and NSG took control of the plane and conducted a thorough check. Reports said that the plane has been sanitised.