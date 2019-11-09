Bolivian president announced threat of a coup

The democratic system in Bolivia is under threat due to attempts to commit a coup in the country.

Report informs citing the TASS, President of the Republic Evo Morales said after some policemen joined the protests against his re-election.

“Brothers and sisters, our democracy is at risk due to a coup d'etat, carried out by violent groups that attempt to encroach on the constitutional order," president tweeted.

He also called on "the people to peacefully defend democracy and the constitution to preserve peace and human lives."