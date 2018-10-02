Bodies of 34 Indonesian students found under destroyed church

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The bodies of 34 Indonesian students have been found under a destroyed church in Sulawesi island, Report informs citing The Guardian.

By the information, the church was destroyed by an earthquake a few days ago.

Notably, the disaster is reported to have killed nearly 1,500 people. However, this is not the final figure. The rescue services are clearing the rubbles, but they are short of equipment. By the information, the number of casualties may grow.

A number of settlements have been razed to the ground with some remote areas still out of reach. It is yet unknown whether their residents are alive. Rescue services and military are evacuating people to the safe areas.