    Blasts, gunfire near Indian Consulate rock Afghanistan's Jalalabad

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Explosions and gunfire have been reported near the Indian consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad. Government sources say the consulate was the target of the suicide attack.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, all Indians are reported to be safe.

    A grenade was reportedly lobbed inside the compound of the consulate.

    The blast shattered windows and doors in nearby buildings and destroyed at least eight cars, according to witnesses.

    It followed a suicide attack on the nearby Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad in January.

