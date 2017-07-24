Blast in Pakistan leaves 24 killed, 32 injured

© Geo.tv

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ 24 people were killed and 32 wounded as a result of the explosion in Lahore, Pakistan's Punjab province.

Report informs citing GeoTV, police says.

The explosion took place in the market near the technopark.

Police said the blast had been committed by a suicide bomber.

According to information, 11 out of 32 injured are in critical condition. At least 3 of the dead are police officers. Security forces exist among the injured.