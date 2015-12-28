Blast hits area near Kabul airport: 1 dead

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ A heavy explosion took place in the Afghan capital near an airport, Report informs referring to the Associated Press, local media reported Monday.

It was clear that, 1 dead, 4 people injured as a result of the blast, the Pakistani Dunya News channel said.

Taliban Islamic movement claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that they had targeted a military convoy of the United States and their allies.

Afghanistan is currently in a political and social turmoil, with the Taliban and other extremist organizations such as Daesh (Islamic State) taking advantage of instability and capturing vast territories in the country.