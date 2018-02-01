Ben Cardin: US Congress upset by lack of sanctions in Kremlin report

© Report

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US Congress was upset that the administration of President Donald Trump did not impose new sanctions in a Treasury report that put 210 Russians on notice for allegedly meddling in last year’s election.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, US Senator Ben Cardin said Wednesday.

According to him, hearings will be held on this issue.

Asked whether the classified part would be published, Senator Cardin said, "We can’t. We are not allowed to do that”.

Notably, on the eve, the US Treasury published a Kremlin report, which included 210 people: almost all of the Russian leadership, including prime minister Dmitry Medvedev and business magnates.

It will not lead to immediate sanctions, but implies that they can be introduced in the future.