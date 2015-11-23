​Belgium may join offensive against ISIS in Syria

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Belgium does not rule out their joining a broad international antiterrorist coalition on Syria.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the head of the Belgium Interior Ministry, Jan Jambon said.

"I do not close the door, but it must be done with the coalition and in the presence of an international solution", said Jambon, commenting on a question about the possibility of Belgium's joining to the coalition against the Islamic State in Syria.

According to Jambon, a decision may be taken in the coming days, "but it is clear that the real problem lies in Syria, and it is necessary to solve it".