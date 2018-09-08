Basra airport officials dismiss reports on rocket fire - UPDATED

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Basra international airport in Iraq's south has not been subjected to any attack and continues operating in the usual mode.

Report informs citing TASS that, according to head of the airport Samir Yunus, 'no rockets struck the Basra airport'.

"We continue operating in a standard mode with no disruptions. We have not closed the airport for a minute," he said.

**13.06

Unknown assailants have fired several rockets at Iraq's Basra airport close to the US consulate. No casualties are reported, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Three rockets struck the outer perimeter of the US consulate and the Basra international airport. They fell far from the terminal and airplanes," an ananymous source told the channel.

The source noted that there are no casualties and material damage. The incident did not cause any disruption in the operation of the airport.

All the same, the source supposed that the assailants 'were likely targeting the US consulate' located nearby but it is yet not known who launched the attack.