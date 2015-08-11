Bashar al-Assad's cousin arrested

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Bashar al-Assad's cousin, Suleiman Hilal al- Assad was arrested by the security authorities of the regime in Syria, Report informs referring to "SANA" agency.

According to the report, Suleiman Hilal al-Assad is suspected in the death of Air Force Colonel Hassan al-Sheikh who was killed last week in the city of Latakia. Bashar al-Assad's cousin shot the colonel in front of his family. The security forces were searching for Hilal al-Assad for a few days.