Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ First lady Michelle Obama 'will never run for the US president.

Report informs, US President Barack Obama said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

"Michelle will never run for office," Obama said.

"She is as talented a person as I know. You can see the incredible resonance she has with the American people. But I joke that she's too sensible to want to be in politics," he said.