© AP Photo/ dpa/ Marcel Kusch

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Police tweeted that the hostage situation concluded after special forces entered the bank.

Report informs citing the DW. Two people are being questioned by police in Duisburg, Germany following an earlier hostage situation at a bank.

It is reported that the unidentified man who seized the bank released a hostage and fled.

The second hostage was not injured; he was found in bank storage.