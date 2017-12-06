Bangladesh to resettle Rohingya refugees on desert island

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ About 100,000 of the one million or so Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh will be moved to Thengar Char, a remote, flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal.

Report informs citing the CNN, the refugees will be moved to Thengar Char by November 2019.

Construction of facilities to begin "very soon." This plan will cost the government in $ 278 million.

Eventually, the government plans to build nearly 1,500 barrack houses and 120 shelter centers on 60 hectares (150 acres) of land on the island.

Notably, on August 25, in the province of Arakan, north of Myanmar, a massacre started against Muslims. As a result of this measure, 613,000 Muslim refugees abandoned their native lands and took refuge in Bangladesh. Currently, total number of Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh reaches 826,000.