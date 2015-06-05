Ban Ki-moon will visit Germany and countries of Central Asia

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will visit Germany, and from there travel to the countries of Central Asia. He will visit Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, Report informs referring to the press service of the United Nations.

On June 7, Ban Ki-moon will fly to Germany to take part in the inauguration of an expanded international center in Bonn, which is now holding talks on climate. Ban Ki-moon has scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

On June 8 UN chief will travel to the Bavarian Elmau Castle for discussions on terrorism and development, to be held in the framework of summit of Group of Seven.

On June 9, UN Secretary General will arrive in Tajikistan, where he will participate in the international conference "Water for Life". In Dushanbe, he will meet with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and visit the Lake Sarez.

The next day, on June 10, Ban Ki-moon will visit Kazakhstan, where he will participate in the Fifth Congress of the leaders of the world and traditional religions.

Ban Ki-moon will meet with President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Karim Massimov and Foreign Minister Yerlan Idrisov. The program of the visit also include meeting with Senator Kassim Tokayev.

June 11, Ban Ki-moon will arrive in Kyrgyzstan. There he will speak at the international conference on development and parliamentarism. Secretary-General will meet with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Prime Minister Temir Sariyev and Parliament Speaker Asylbek Jeenbekov.

Ban Ki-moon will arrive in Uzbekistan on June 12. The program of the visit includes the negotiations with President Islam Karimov and Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The last destination of the Secretary-General in Central Asia is Turkmenistan, which is also scheduled to meet with President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and other officials.

Ban Ki-moon will address at International University of Humanities and Development.