Ban Ki-moon to discuss the establishment of UN's peace support office in Ukraine

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to discuss with members of the UN Security Council the question of establishment of a United Nations peace support office in Ukraine. Report informs Ban Ki-moon said that in a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

The Secretary-General visited the Russian capital on 9 May for the 70th anniversary celebration of 'Victory Day' which marks the conclusion of the Second World War in Europe for Russian forces. During his time in Moscow, Mr. Ban also conducted discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the continuing fighting in Ukraine’s eastern regions.

"They discussed the importance of implementing fully the February 2015 Minsk package and also how the UN could support the implementation of that agreement," the UN spokesperson’s office explained in a readout of the telephone conversation between Mr. Ban and Mr. Poroshenko.

"In this connection, the Secretary-General informed President Poroshenko that he will be proceeding with consultations with members of the Security Council and others on the possible establishment of a United Nations peace support office in Ukraine."