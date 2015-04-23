Ban Ki-moon calls on Turkey and Armenia to normalize relations

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon urged Turkey and Armenia to make all possible efforts to normalize relations between the two countries in accordance with the Protocol 2009 on the development of relations between the two countries.

Report informs, this was announced by spokesman for the UN Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing in New York.

"He firmly believes that the memory of the tragic events of 1915 and continuing cooperation in order to establish the facts of what happened, can strengthen our collective desire to prevent the commission of such heinous crimes in the future", said in a statement read by the Press Secretary.

S. Dujarric added that Ban Ki-moon is fully aware that the issue related to how to qualify the incident, is very delicate.

