Baltimore Should Resolve Social Problems to Avoid Riots - Politician

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baltimore residents must move toward a productive peace by addressing the city's numerous social problems following the riots over the death of Freddie Gray, US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stated during her Weekly Briefing on Thursday.

“We must move forward to a productive peace, but this is a multi-layered for education, jobs and the rest,” Pelosi said.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik News, on Monday, protests that turned into riots erupted in Baltimore after the funeral of 25-year-old African American Freddie Gray, who died of a spinal cord injury while in police custody. Rioters threw bricks at police, injuring 20 officers, destroyed 144 cars, 15 buildings and looted stores.

Pelosi said the developments have made for a sad week for the United States, and asserted that Americans throughout the United States are saddened for the city of Baltimore and for Freddie Gray’s family.

Pelosi stressed the importance of the Baltimore police investigating what happened to Freddie Gray, but cautioned that the public must wait for the police report to be released on Friday to fully understand the facts of the case.

“We’ll see what the report brings forward when they make it public,” Pelosi concluded. “With respect to all you [journalists] do, when one of the leaders marched, it wasn’t news but when buildings were burning it became news all over the world.”

A weeklong curfew is in effect in Baltimore from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. as police Baltimore police, strengthened by police from neighboring regions and the Maryland National Guard, patrol the city.

Solidarity protests with African Americans in Baltimore have erupted throughout the United States, including in New York City and Washington, DC.