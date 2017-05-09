Austrian court orders Facebook to remove hate postings

© Getty

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ A court in Austria has ordered that Facebook must remove postings seen as hate speech, Report informs referring to BBC.

The ruling is seen as a victory for campaigners who want to make social media platforms combat online trolling.

The case was brought by the country's Green Party after its leader was targeted by a false account.

The appeals court in Vienna ruled that postings against Greens' leader Eva Glawischnig as any verbatim reposting should be removed. It added that merely blocking the messages in Austria without removing them for users abroad was not sufficient.

The court said it was easy for Facebook to automate this process.