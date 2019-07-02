Australia prevents 16th terrorist attack since 2014

Australian Security Services arrested three people suspected of preparing a series of terrorist attacks in Sydney on behalf of the group "Islamic State".

Report informs citing the Interfax that AFP assistant commissioner Ian McCartney said it is already about 16th on account of a major terrorist act prevented in Australia since the increase in the level of threat in September 2014.

According to the security services, the suspects intended to attack the facilities of the Ministry of Defense and police, courts, churches and diplomatic missions. However, the planning of attacks was at an early stage, so that the suspects did not have a chance to buy firearms and explosives.

One of the detainees, a 20-year-old young man is expected to be charged with preparing for a terrorist act and preparing to enter a foreign country for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities. He could be jailed for life if found guilty. Another one is expected to be charged with being a member of a terrorist organisation. He could be jailed for 10 years. The third suspect, who is an associate of the other men, is expected to be charged with obtaining financial benefit by deception through fraudulently claiming unemployment benefits.

The detainees are expected to appear before the court in Sydney on July 3.