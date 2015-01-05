 Top
    Attackers killed Saudi Arabian general at frontier with Iraq

    Two Saudi Arabian border guards including a senior officer killed

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia's border with Iraq, which is heavily defended by a series of earth berms and fences and closely monitored by camera and radar, has been attacked in the past by mortar bombs fired from a distance, but more targeted attacks are rare, Report informs citing Report.

    Attackers killed two Saudi Arabian border guards including a senior officer and injured a third on the kingdom's frontier with Iraq in a rare shooting and suicide assault early on Monday.

    One of those killed was a senior officer, Major General Mansour Turki, the ministry's spokesman, told. Mansour Turki did not give his name. 

