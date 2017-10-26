Attacked lawmaker of Ukrainian Rada recovers after surgery - VIDEO

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Lawmaker of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from Radical party Igor Mosiychuk on whose life an attempt was made was operated and recovered, Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media.

He is still in reanimation, doctors assessed his condition as moderately. Mosiychuk made a statement where he called those “who sits in Moscow” the instigator of attempt but perpetrators, he believes were locals.

“I stayed alive thanks to my killed guard Ruslan. He is former Berkut (special police force) who stood on the other side of barricades in 2013. Yesterday he was killed rescuing me – nationalist. Life is not black and white. In order to win we must realize that,” said Mosiychuk.

An attempt was made yesterday evening in Kyiv near TV channel “Expresso”. An explosive device was hidden in motorcycle. According to the latest date two people died from wounds: Ruslan Kushnir – Mosiychuk’s guard and 36-year old police captain Michail Mormel who lived in the neighboring entrance.

Security Service of Ukraine launched criminal proceedings on the article of terrorist act.