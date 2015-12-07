 Top
    Consulate General of Turkey in Germany attacked

    10 bags filled with paint thrown to front wall of Consulate's building

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bags filled with paint thrown to the building of Consulate General of Turkey in Stuttgart city of Germany.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, Stuttgart police reports.

    According to information, 10 bags filled with paint thrown to front wall of Consulate's building. Political motive of the incident is investigated.

    There were no menacing speeches towards the consulate, statement declares.

    Identity of offender is unknown. 

