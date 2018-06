© AFP 2017 / Jawed Tanveer

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Attack on checkpoint by terrorists in Farah province of Afghanistan killed 8 policemen.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, representative of local police department Gulbahar Müjahid said.

He said the attack was committed inside the checkpoint.

Müjahid added that suspects managed to flee the scene.

Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.