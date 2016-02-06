Death toll rises to 11 in Taiwan quake, 475 injured - PHOTOS - UPDATED

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The latest on a magnitude-6.4 earthquake in southern Taiwan, 6:55 p.m. local time.

The death toll has climbed to 11 in an earthquake that struck southern Taiwan, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

Taiwan’s Emergency Management Information center says that nine of the victims were found at a residential high-rise building that collapsed in the quake Saturday, and that the two others were killed by falling objects elsewhere in the city of Tainan.

Authorities say 475 people were injured, but 368 of them were discharged from hospitals by late Saturday afternoon.





***12:51

At least seven people, including a baby girl, were confirmed dead Saturday after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit southern Taiwan, collapsing buildings and injuring hundreds of others, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), 422 people were reported injured as of the afternoon as rescuers searched for around 8 people believed to be trapped in a 16-story residential building in hardest-hit Tainan City.

More than 250 residents of the structure, which collapsed on its side have been rescued in Yungkang District, according to the local fire department.

The National Fire Agency said that five of those confirmed dead had been inside the building and two were in Gueiren District, where a 56-year-old woman was killed by a toppled water tower and a 40-year-old man was found in a partly collapsed structure.

CNA reported that residents in Taiwan’s south and central regions said they experienced tremors resembling those felt in a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in 1999 that killed more than 2,400 people.

According to the Central Weather Bureau, the epicenter of Saturday’s earthquake was located at a depth of 17 kilometers (10.6 miles) in neighboring Kaohsiung City’s Meinong District.