At least 4 injured of chemical explosion in Massachusetts, U.S.

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion at Dow Chemical plant in northeastern Massachusetts injured four people and damaged part of the building Thursday afternoon, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

Firefighters, paramedics and police responded to the plant in North Andover at about 2:30 p.m.

At least 4 people were injured and rushed to the hospital.

The State Fire Marshal Stephen Coan said a chemical reacted with water in a lab in Dow Chemical, which caused the explosion.

The chemical called Tri Methyl Aluminum is used to make electronics, things like circuit boards and LED lights.

Fire officials say it's not the same chemical that exploded in 2013, killing a Dow worker at the same plant.