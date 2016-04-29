At least 202 civilians killed in last wekk of Aleppo violence

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo killed 131 civilians including 21 children during the past seven days of intensified violence in the northern Syrian city.

Report informs citing the Israeli media Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.

Seventy-one civilians, including 13 children, were killed by rebel shelling into government-held areas of the city during the same period, the British-based monitoring group said.

Eight more civilians, including three children, were killed by government shelling into areas not under its control in the city, the observatory said.