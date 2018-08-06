At least 20 people injured in Bologna blaze - UPDATED

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ / At least 20 people were injured in a huge fire that broke out following a road accident in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district, Report informs citing the the channel Rainews24.
The fire department confirmed that the cause of the incident was the explosion of a fuel truck.
***16:38
Powerful explosion occurred near the airport of the Italian city of Bologna, Report informs citing the Interfax.
Eyewitnesses in social networks publish videos and photos from the incident - the footage shows a high pillar of smoke and fire. It is reported that before the explosion it was heard a strong trembling.
No information on possible casualties has been reported yet.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook