 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iraq: at least 17 people killed in bombings

    The attacks took place a few hours before the beginning of large-scale operation

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ IG militants carried out several attacks involving suicide bombings in western Iraq's Anbar province, killing at least 17 soldiers, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

    According to the representative of the Joint Military Command of Saad Maan Ibrahim, the attacks occurred yesterday near the city of Fallujah, which is controlled by IG militants.

    The attacks took place a few hours before the beginning of the large-scale operationaimed at stripping Anbar province from IG militants.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi