Iraq: at least 17 people killed in bombings

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ IG militants carried out several attacks involving suicide bombings in western Iraq's Anbar province, killing at least 17 soldiers, Report informs referring to the Associated Press.

According to the representative of the Joint Military Command of Saad Maan Ibrahim, the attacks occurred yesterday near the city of Fallujah, which is controlled by IG militants.

The attacks took place a few hours before the beginning of the large-scale operationaimed at stripping Anbar province from IG militants.