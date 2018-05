Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Troops from the Missouri National Guard prepared to deploy around Ferguson on Tuesday as the city awaits a grand jury's decision on whether to indict a white police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager in August.

Governor Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency in Missouri but said troops would play a backup role to police in response to any protests that develop after the decision, informs Report citing Reuters.

People around St. Louis are braced for a possible new wave of protests similar to those that followed the Aug. 9 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, particularly if Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson is not charged.