Army special forces release 10 hostages from Taliban captivity in Afghanistan

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Army special forces rescued 10 people from the captivity of the Taliban in southern Afghanistan, Report informs citing the Interfax.

The Ministry of Defense of the country reports that during the special operation carried out last night by the special purpose unit of the Ministry in the territory of Moussa Kala district of Helmand province, ten hostages were released from the captivity of the Taliban.

It is noted that among the released hostages four are police officers, while the rest are civilians.

All released people were taken to the nearest unit of the national army, where they were provided with the necessary medical care.