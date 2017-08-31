AP: Gunman fires police officers in California, dead and wounded reported

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ One police officer was killed and 2 others wounded in Sacramento, California, USA.

Report informs referring to the TASS quoting the Associated Press (AP).

According to information, shooting occurred in one of the hotels. Deputy Robert French, a 21-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, died on the way to a hospital from a gunshot wound to his side.

The gunman was arrested after he was wounded during a short car chase, authorities said.

Investigation is underway.