 Top
    Close photo mode

    AP: Gunman fires police officers in California, dead and wounded reported

    Gunman also wounded© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ One police officer was killed and 2 others wounded in Sacramento, California, USA.

    Report informs referring to the TASS quoting the Associated Press (AP).

    According to information, shooting occurred in one of the hotels. Deputy Robert French, a 21-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, died on the way to a hospital from a gunshot wound to his side.

    The gunman was arrested after he was wounded during a short car chase, authorities said.

    Investigation is underway. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi