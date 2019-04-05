 Top

UN Secretary-General is on tour in Libyan cities

Antonio Guterres visiting Libyan cities

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will leave from Tripoli for Tobruk and Benghazi, despite the advance of Huftar army on Tripoli, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Notably, fighters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) occupied several areas in the south-west of Tripoli under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, no clashes have been reported yet.

“I am flying from Tripoli to Tobruk and Benghazi. My aim remains the same: avoid a military confrontation. I reiterate that there is no military solution for the Libyan crisis, only a political one,” Guterres wrote on Twitter.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi