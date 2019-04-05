UN Secretary-General is on tour in Libyan cities

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will leave from Tripoli for Tobruk and Benghazi, despite the advance of Huftar army on Tripoli, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Notably, fighters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) occupied several areas in the south-west of Tripoli under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, no clashes have been reported yet.

“I am flying from Tripoli to Tobruk and Benghazi. My aim remains the same: avoid a military confrontation. I reiterate that there is no military solution for the Libyan crisis, only a political one,” Guterres wrote on Twitter.