    Antiterrorist operation carried out after discovering explosives in Paris suburbs

    Two people detained

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were arrested on Wednesday after police found components that can be used to make explosives in a flat south of Paris, Report informs referring to the portal France Info a police source said on Wednesday.

    Gas bottles and other components that can be used to make explosives were found in the empty flat in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, the source said. The source had initially said that TATP explosives were found in the flat.

    France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor will be in charge of the investigation, a judicial source said.

    There was no one in the flat in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, and there were no arrests, the source said.

    In recent years, terrorists have used TATP explosives several times to organize explosions in Western Europe.

