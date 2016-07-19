​Anti-Trump floor fail to change regulations of the Republican Congress

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Anti-Trump delegates have failed in their final push to block Donald Trump's nomination at the party's convention in Cleveland.

Report informs citing BBC, a four-party congress opened in Cleveland, where Republicans shall decide on their candidate for the presidential elections in November.

In many ways, it is a formal process, since Trump enlisted support of Republicans in most states, and thus majority of votes of delegates as well.

Trump’s party opponents tried to challenge this situation, having taken a vote for an amendment that allows the delegates to vote for the candidate they want, not focusing on the opinions of voters.

Initially, nine states (with seven needed) sought revision of the relevant rules, but at the last moment Trump’s staff managed to persuade representatives of three states to change their decisions. As a result, the issue was removed from the agenda.