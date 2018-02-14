Another explosion hits Bolivia’s Oruro, injuries reported

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion took place in Oruro, Bolivia. As a result of the incident, about 10 people were injured.

Report informs, Bolivian president Evo Morales tweeted.

Morales instructed to conduct an investigation:

"I am very sad and worried because we are saddened by another tragedy and the death of innocent people. We extend our condolences to the wounded and the victims' families. I have been instructed to conduct a quick and extensive investigation to determine the causes of the incidents”.