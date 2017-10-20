Announced results of Austrian extraordinary parliamentary election

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The results of the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Austria have been announced.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Austrian Interior Ministry says.

According to official information, Conservative Austrian People's Party collected 31.5% of the votes in extraordinary elections and won parliamentary elections.

It is noted that the Social Democratic Party of Austria is the second with 26.9% of the votes.

According to the results, the Freedom Party won 26% and New Austria 5.3% of the votes.

Moreover, Peter Pilz'sList movement won seat at the parliament with 4.4% votes.

Notably, extraordinary parliamentary election was held in Austria on October 15. Sixteen parties took part in the elections.