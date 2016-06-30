 Top
    An explosion kills 40 graduates of police academy in Kabul

    Two bombs hit vehicles carrying graduates returning from a ceremony

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 40 people have been killed when suicide bombers attacked buses carrying newly graduated police cadets to the Afghan capital Kabul, Report informs referring to the BBC.

    According to the local authorities, two bombs hit vehicles carrying cadets returning from a graduation ceremony on the city's western outskirts.

    The bombing follows an attack on a bus just over a week ago that killed 14 people. The dead included Nepali security guards working for the Canadian embassy.

