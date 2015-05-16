An emergency happened during Proton flight

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ An emergency situation happened during the flight of Proton-M carrier, which was launched on Saturday from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 08:47 Moscow time, Report informs citing TASS, the launch's commentator said during the online broadcast session on site of the Russian space authority, Roskosmos.

The emergency situation happened at 08:56 Moscow time, one minute to the scheduled separation of the Briz-M booster and the Mexican MexSat-1 space apparatus, which was to be taken to the orbit.

"An emergency has happened. The broadcast is over," the commentator said.

Initially, the launch had been planned for April 29, but was postponed at the client’s request. Boeing, which made the apparatus, needed more time to check the equipment onboard.

Proton’s previous launch was on March 19, where it took to the orbit Russia’s Express-AM7 communications satellite.

Precisely a year ago, the carrier rocket Proton-M, which was launched from Baikonur together with the communications satellite Express-AM4R, has burnt up in the dense layers of the atmosphere. The non-deployment of the communications satellite Express-AM4R into orbit was caused by an abnormal situation, Irina Zubareva, press secretary of the Roscosmos director, told TASS then.

MexSat-1 represents the fourth generation of Mexican apparatuses designed by Boeing. It will be used for purposes of the national security, civil and humanitarian programmes. The mobile communications from the satellite will be used in emergency situations of various origins, in tele medicine, education in villages and in governmental operations. The space apparatus, which term is planned at 15 years, will be taken to the geostationary orbit in the position 113 degrees west longitude.