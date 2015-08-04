Ambassador: Iran’s nuclear deal will not drive Tehran away from Moscow

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Vienna agreements on Tehran’s nuclear program will not move Iran away from Russia and to the West, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said on Tuesday, Report informs citing TASS.

"The idea that the nuclear agreement will drive Iran away from Russia and toward the West is far from reality," Sanaei wrote on his LiveJournal blog. "Political courses of Iran and US on regional and international issues are different and in many cases even contradictory," he added.

The ambassador stressed that Tehran will not hold negotiations with Washington on bilateral, regional and international issues, since dialogue was only maintained in the framework of Iran’s nuclear program. "Meanwhile, Moscow and Tehran have many common interests in different regional issues, including in Central Asia and in the Caucasus, in the Caspian Sea, in Afghanistan and in the Middle East. They share approaches toward issues connected with transitional world order, US’ unilateral policy, infringement on national sovereignty and West’s interference into internal matters of other countries, NATO and missile defense expansion," the diplomat noted.