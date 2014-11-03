​Ambassador: Iran condemns Israeli attempt to change the demographic makeup in Jerusalem

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran condemns Israeli plans to change the demographic situation in Jerusalem, building illegal settlements and expelling the local population in recent decades."

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayin provided this information to Report, commenting on the recent decision of the Israeli government. According to him, the international community considers the settlements in the Palestinian territories illegal.

"Iran believes that the international community should hold Israel accountable as soon as possible. These expansionist policies have long been considered as an obstacle in the so-called Middle East peace talks," said the Iranian diplomat.