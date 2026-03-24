The collapse of Iran cannot be considered a definitive solution to the Middle East conflict, Qatar's foreign ministry official said, Report informs via Al-Jazeera.

"Iran has been here for millennia, as have the peoples of this region. No one is going anywhere. Total destruction is not a solution," official spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari said.

He added that the countries' proximity is shaped by history and geography, and that mechanisms for coexistence must be built for the sake of humanity's future.

Amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, Al-Ansari clarified that Qatar has not raised the issue of closing the US Al-Udeid Air Base.

The base is the largest US military facility in the region and serves as the forward operational headquarters for American forces in the Middle East. In 2024, the host nations extended the base's operating agreement for another 10 years.