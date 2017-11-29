Airport Bali will remain closed for another day

Baku. 29 November.REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia authorities of Bali island warned that airport will remain closed for another day because of eruption of Agung volcano, Report informs referring to the Interfax.

Though volcanic ashes did not reach air space of airport, it is moving south-southwest toward the airport in the height of 7500 meters, said the airport official.

Repeated eruption of volcano was registered on November 26.

More than 400 flights cancelled on Bali at night on November 27, about 60,000 people won’t be able to leave the island.

The authorities advised tourists to stay in their hotels. The authorities also ordered the urgent evacuation of 100,000 residents from 22 villages, situated in the immediate vicinity of volcano.

The danger zone is defined within 10 km from crater.